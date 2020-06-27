ULSTER PARK-Vanessa Vera, 43, of Broadway, Ulster Park, town of Esopus, died suddenly early Thursday morning, June 25th, 2020 in her home. She was born in Bay Shore, N.Y. on Aug. 28th, 1976, daughter of Charles Vera of town of Ulster and the late Theresa A. (Palermo) Vera. She lived in many different locals as a youth but spent the majority of her childhood in the Hudson Valley Area, specifically, Shokan and Woodstock. From an early age, she was surrounded by family and friends who loved her and whom she loved. Her friend base only grew throughout the years as she made new friends, but still always stayed in touch with everyone. Vanessa was a 1994 graduate of Onteora High School and graduated from the Swedish Institute in N.Y.C. in 1997. She was self employed as a licensed massage therapist. Massage therapy was her passion and she was very proud of all she had accomplished over the span of her career. She worked at many day spas throughout the years, but more recently had built a solid base of loyal clients, many of whom she became close friends with. She met her husband Tad Peterka in 2000 in New York City. They eventually moved upstate to Kingston, N.Y. in 2005 and later married at their home in Ulster Park, N.Y. in 2009. She was a dedicated, loving wife. Vanessa worked and also built a life for the couple making their house into a home. She loved art and was very proud to display her favorite artists in their home, as well as numerous local artists. She was a big supporter of local art and businesses. She gave back to the community in many ways, fundraising and volunteering her time to many local causes. Her favorite local organization recently was the YMCA Farm Project, where she and Tad would work many of their events. Another of her favorite charities is the Felix Organization that helps inner city youths attend summer camp in the country. She was a big music fan and attended many live performances, whether they were famous musicians or friends of hers. She enjoyed many personal performances from her husband, Tad who was her favorite performer. Vanessa’s zest for life was indescribable. She lived every day to the fullest and would not settle for anything less. Her personality was larger than life. When she walked into a room, everyone knew it! She was a special person who touched every life she came in contact with. She loved to travel. She had many friends and family around the country that she would make a point to visit. No destination was too far to be with ones she loved. Tad was her traveling buddy and they had many adventures together on the road. Her humor and wit were her calling card. She could disarm anyone with a joke and a smile. Her laughter was contagious bringing joy to all. If laughter is the best medicine, she cured everyone she encountered. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Tad Peterka, one brother, Desmond (Yesenia) Vera of Hurley, Aunt Beatrice Palermo of Kingston and many nieces, nephew and cousins also survive. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Monday, July 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Face covering and social distancing are required. Due to N.Y.S. mandates, occupancy is limited to 25% and a wait time may be necessary. We kindly ask that visitors pay their respects and take leave to allow more visitors to enter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Kingston, Msgr. Desmond O'Connor celebrant. Face covering and social distancing are required. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory followed by inurnment in the family plot at a later date will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that donations be made in her honor to the charities near and dear to Vanessa. Donations can be made to the Kingston YMCA Farm Project and to the Felix Organization via their donor pages. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Vanessa's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vanessa-vera
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.