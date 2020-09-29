DELMAR- Velma Lewis Wexler of Delmar died on Sept. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 23, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Vivian Frank Lewis and Velma Edson Lewis France. Her Dutch ancestors were among the earliest settlers of the Hudson Valley. Velma graduated from Saugerties Central High School in 1960, from Albany Business College in 1961, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Albany in 1975. She started working at the NYS Health Department as a Stenographer in 1961 and retired from the NYS Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities as Regional Director in the Division of Quality Assurance in 1997. She enjoyed tennis and mah-jongg and her summers at the Saratoga Race Course. She doted on her cats. Velma was predeceased by her husband, Philip Wexler; siblings, Vernon Lewis and Van Lewis; and step-granddaughter Zoë Lobdell. She is survived by her two step daughters, Janet (Edward) Lindner and Joyce (George) Sarachan; her four step grandchildren, Zachary Lobdell, Nora Lindner, Risa Sarachan, Mark Sarachan; one step great-grandchild, Hudson James Lewis Lobdell; a nephew, Vernon J. Lewis, Jr.; and several cousins. There will be a calling hour for family and friends on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y., 12205. An outdoor Lutheran service will follow at noon at Briarwood Mausoleum, Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, N.Y., 12205. Based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements, masks are required and social distancing should be observed both inside and outside during visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn., 38101-9929 or to Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, Va., 22172. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/velma-lewis-wexler