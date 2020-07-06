1/1
Vernon W. Chrisjohn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Vernon W. Chrisjohn, 79, of Rte 9w passed Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 4, 1940 in Syracuse. For many years Vern worked as a Laborer for Local 1000 out of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He served our nation and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1964. He enjoyed the outdoors and in his later years his familiar driving routine, where he would always speak about how proud he was of his family. He was one of the last Iroquois traditional bow makers and spent many years demonstrating his art on the Pow Wow Trail. Survivors include his children, Vernon and Jessica Chrisjohn of Catskill, Tyrone and Analia Chrisjohn of Malden, Brandon Chrisjohn of Catskill, Serena and Gregory Mitchell of Malden and Spencer and Catherine Chrisjohn of Catskill; grandchildren, Verona, Tavin, Brahm, Soren, Santiago, Victoria, Lavinia, and another soon to be grandson; siblings, Judy, Val, Tina, and Steve; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Florence Winder Chrisjohn; his siblings, Terry and Rita; and his infant son, Stewart. His Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. A service of shared memories for close friends and family will begin at 8:30 p.m. Internment will be at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held July 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to a gofundme at gf.me/u/yd4tps to help set up a memorial wrestling award to a graduating Saugerties High wrestler. Further obituary information or expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vernon-w-chrisjohn

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved