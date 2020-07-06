MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Vernon W. Chrisjohn, 79, of Rte 9w passed Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 4, 1940 in Syracuse. For many years Vern worked as a Laborer for Local 1000 out of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He served our nation and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1964. He enjoyed the outdoors and in his later years his familiar driving routine, where he would always speak about how proud he was of his family. He was one of the last Iroquois traditional bow makers and spent many years demonstrating his art on the Pow Wow Trail. Survivors include his children, Vernon and Jessica Chrisjohn of Catskill, Tyrone and Analia Chrisjohn of Malden, Brandon Chrisjohn of Catskill, Serena and Gregory Mitchell of Malden and Spencer and Catherine Chrisjohn of Catskill; grandchildren, Verona, Tavin, Brahm, Soren, Santiago, Victoria, Lavinia, and another soon to be grandson; siblings, Judy, Val, Tina, and Steve; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Florence Winder Chrisjohn; his siblings, Terry and Rita; and his infant son, Stewart. His Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. A service of shared memories for close friends and family will begin at 8:30 p.m. Internment will be at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held July 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to a gofundme at gf.me/u/yd4tps to help set up a memorial wrestling award to a graduating Saugerties High wrestler. Further obituary information or expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vernon-w-chrisjohn