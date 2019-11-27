|
|
SAUGERTIES- Veronica Joan Mayr, born Sept. 28, 1958, passed away peacefully from a long battle with heart disease at home surrounded by loved ones and family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was a CNA for many years at Ten Broeck Commons and a school bus driver for the Kingston Schools and the Saugerties Schools. She also helped manage her daughter and son-in-laws restaurants. Her greatest accomplishments, as she would put it, was her children and spending time with them. Veronica "Ronnie" Mayr is survived by her three children; her daughter, Lisa Marie Rios-Urrutia and her husband Moises; her two sons, Jose A. Torres, Jr., and his fiancée Samantha Lenonitti, and Miguel A. Torres and his wife Katie; an adopted daughter, Mema Maziago all of Saugerties. Veronica is also survived by her grandchildren, Parker, Matthew, Victoria, Valencia, Lexi, Hailey, Chase and her names sake Veronica; her brothers, Richard Mayr, John Mayr, Jose DeJesus, Michael Arnold and Alfredo Cruz; her sisters, Linda Lopez, Maria DeJesus and Saturnina Melendez. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She has been welcomed with love at the gates of heaven by her parents, Richard and Joan Mayr, and her sister, Carmen. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. The family would like donations in Verionica's memory to be made to the , 301 Manchester Road, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603. http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-joan-mayr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019