Victor C. Olivett DELMAR- Victor C. Olivett, Glenmont, N.Y., Nov. 1949 to Aug. 15, 2019, born in Catskill N.Y., grew up in that area, later moving to Saugerties and then to the Delmar/Glenmont area. Vic was the best husband a man could be to Melody Burns, (lovingly known as My Wife or that Woman) celebrating 24 years of marital bliss. He was step-father to Richard Ward, Key West, Fla. Vic was also the loving son of JayMarie Olivett, (LoFrisco) Port Ewen, N.Y., and brother to Lisa Olivett, Port Ewen, N.Y. His Dad, Nicholas V. Olivett predeceased him. Vic was Uncle Vic to numerous nieces and nephews, especially Nicole Maynard and her daughter Avy. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y., 12189. A celebration of his life that was so full of great friends and loved ones will be celebrated at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In true Vic fashion a party will be held with all of his favorite foods at 4:30 p.m. at the Nathanial Blanchard Post, 16 W. Poplar Drive, Delmar, N.Y. All are invited! In lieu of flowers Vic would like people to donate to a Pets in Need Fund, make checks payable to AVMF, and mail to Capital District Veterinary Referral Hospital, 222 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, N.Y, 12110. Please note on check Pets In Need Fund. For more about Vic’s life and to leave a special message for this family please visit, NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 20, 2019