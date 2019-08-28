|
|
Victoria Morra BIG INDIAN-Victoria Morra, 60 of Deer Lane died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Vassar Bros.Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was born Feb. 21, 1959 in Flushing Heights, N.Y. a daughter of Eugene and Carol Hennessey Conrad. An area resident for over 35 years, she had most recently been employed as a deli clerk at the Boiceville Market. Vicky was an athletic individual who bowled and also golfed as much as she could. She has been described as a kind and compassionate person who put her family first above all else, especially her grandchildren! She spent hours crocheting blankets for her children and grandchildren She enjoyed spending time in the sunshine, and had an extensive collection of bottled sand from all around the globe. She shared her love with all who were lucky enough to have come into her world. Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband Richard Morra; children: Victoria Scarth and Jessie Cosme of Calif., David Morra of Singapore, James Morra of Fla., Jessica Morra of Shandaken, Valerie Stewart of Kingston, Elizabeth Force of Conn. A brother Erik Conrad of Big Indian, two sisters: Eugina Holland of Pine Hill and Theresa Giuliano of Fla., 13 grandchildren and one on-the-way also survive. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Vicki will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12 noon at the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Shandaken Animal Volunteer Effort, PO Box 67 Shandaken. You may share a special memory with the family on Vicky’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 29, 2019