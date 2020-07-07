RHINEBECK- Vilma A. Vincent, 92, formerly of Village Green Rhinebeck died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Baptist Home at Brookmeade. Born Oct. 5, 1927 in Yonkers, she is the daughter of the late Plinio and Colombina (Venturini) Padrevita. Employed as an operator for Con-Tel in Rhinebeck for over 30 years, Vilma also worked as a claims adjuster for MetLife. Always well dressed, Vilma loved to go out dancing, vacationing, shopping and cooking. She enjoyed going to high school reunions, until all of her classmates died. She also had great creativity with interior design. Surviving is her daughter, April Vincent of Long Island; twin sons, Brian Vincent of Kingston and Christopher (Mary DiMarco) Vincent of New Windsor; three grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Vincent, Andrea (Joseph) Harkins, and Patricia Vincent; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Keagan Carr, Baylee Jakaitis, Mathias Vincent, Isaac, Jakob, Kaleb, Charlie, and Dominick Harkins. Her sister Theodora Goyke also survives. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. A graveside service will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vilma-a-vincent