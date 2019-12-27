Home

KINGSTON- Vincent F. Perry, 89, of Kingston died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine.Born Oct. 29, 1930 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Peter and Teresa (Gerain) Perry.Vincent served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War and was a member of the 253 Marine Corp League, Ulster Detachment. For nine years, he owned and operated Perry's Liquor. Prior to the liquor store, he was the District Sales Manager at Frito-Lay in New Paltz for 22 years.Surviving is his wife, Mary Perry, as well as several nieces and nephews.His brother, Matthew Perry, and sisters, Lena Nagy, Rose Naccarato, Alvie Shader, Louise Denter, and Corinne Janeczek, all died previously.The family would like to thank the staff at Ten Broeck for the care and compassion that was given to VincentFuneral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-f-perry
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 28, 2019
