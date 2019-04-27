Home

Vincent G. Voerg Obituary
Vincent G. Voerg WILTON, N.Y.- Vincent G. Voerg, 69, of Wilton, N.Y., formerly of Saugerties, died at his home in the loving care of his family on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, N.Y., Sept. 1, 1949; a son of the late William A. and Katherine Voerg. Surviving are his wife, Diana (Francello) Voerg; a daughter, Rachel L. Flammer and her husband Greg, of Orchard Park, N.Y; a son, Ryan B. Voerg and his wife Tracy of Colts Neck, N.J.; his siblings are William P. Voerg (Dolores) of Saugerties, N.Y., Arlene Jackson (Robert) of Cheshire, Mass.; Donald J. Voerg (Barbara) of Glasco, N.Y.; his two grandsons, Chase B. Flammer and Cooper S. Voerg; and his brother-in-law, Robert Francello (Sherry) of West Camp, N.Y. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral procession will form Thursday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Church Kingston, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary of The Snow cemetery Barclay Heights.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019
