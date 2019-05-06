|
|
Vincent Ippolito KINGSTON- Vincent Ippolito, 81, of Kingston, N.Y., began his “Journey” after short illness on Sunday, May 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1937 in the Bronx; the son of the late Rosario and Lucille (Ragonese) Ippolito. Vincent was a Systems Analyst for IBM for many years. During his retirement he drove local veterans to their medical appointments for the VA, a job he was very proud of. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Saugerties where he was active in many church functions including serving on the Vestry and was the former Treasurer. He enjoyed cooking, but above all he loved being around his family and friends, and helping in any way that he could. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ippolito of Kingston; his brother-in-law, Anton (Patricia) Hemm of Garden City, N.Y.; his children, Angela (John) Ippolito-Stephens of Lake Worth, Fla., Jeff (Karin) Ippolito of West Camp, N.Y., Jennifer (Sal) DiFusco of Stoneham, Mass., and Jason (Erin) Paradies of Kingston; his grandchildren, Joshua Stephens, Gianni (Skyla) DiFusco, Marco DiFusco, Amber (Jerid) DuBois, and Louise Hollander; as well as his great-granddaughters, Lola Marie and Sage Lee. Entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at . A tribute for Vincent can be found at www.KeyserFu neralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 8, 2019