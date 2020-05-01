LAKE KATRINE- Vincent J. Hart, Sr., 86, of Lake Katrine, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons. Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Rose (Bishop) Hart. Vince was referred to as Mr. Piano in the piano industry. His heart and soul was his family. He enjoyed taking care of his flowers and manicuring his lawn. Vince is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Alice I (Kimble) Hart; their children, Vincent J. Hart, Jr., and his wife Laura, Jeremiah Hart and his wife Kim, Deborah Hart Taft and her husband Stan, Susan Hart Lagana and her husband Carl; and Vince was blessed with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His cherished sister Roberta Jones (Ronald) Vincent worked for Charles Ramsey Corp for 65 years. He is predeceased by his brothers, George Hart, Robert Hart, and sisters, Rose McDonough and Margaret Elmendorf. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Vince with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Vince by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-j-hart-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 1 to May 2, 2020.