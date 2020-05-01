Vincent J. Hart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE KATRINE- Vincent J. Hart, Sr., 86, of Lake Katrine, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons. Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Rose (Bishop) Hart. Vince was referred to as Mr. Piano in the piano industry. His heart and soul was his family. He enjoyed taking care of his flowers and manicuring his lawn. Vince is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Alice I (Kimble) Hart; their children, Vincent J. Hart, Jr., and his wife Laura, Jeremiah Hart and his wife Kim, Deborah Hart Taft and her husband Stan, Susan Hart Lagana and her husband Carl; and Vince was blessed with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His cherished sister Roberta Jones (Ronald) Vincent worked for Charles Ramsey Corp for 65 years. He is predeceased by his brothers, George Hart, Robert Hart, and sisters, Rose McDonough and Margaret Elmendorf. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Vince with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Vince by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-j-hart-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved