|
|
Vincent J. Lawrence, Jr. KINGSTON- Vincent J. Lawrence, Jr., 66, of Kingston died Monday, June 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born July 21, 1952 in Kingston; he was a son of the late Vincent Sr. and Kathleen (Madden) Lawrence. Vincent was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was employed by Metro North Railroad as a signalman. A guitar player, Vincent was a member of the band The Fabulous Hackers. He enjoyed playing golf in the Stone Dock Hackers League and riding his motorcycle. Surviving is his son, Vincent J. Lawrence, III, (Clare Kane); his daughter, Amanda B. Lawrence (Thaddeus Andrus); his nieces, Jenna and Tessa Wood; and nephew, Derek Wood. Vincent’s wife, Debra Jean Lawrence, and sisters, Linda Wood and Kathleen Manuel, all died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Lawrence family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, may be made in the form of contributions to: Cancer Assistance for parents (CAPS) Fund, 30 Grand Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019