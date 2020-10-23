KINGSTON-Vincent J. Norton, 61, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 13, 1958 in Kingston the son of the late George Patrick and Johanna (Enright) Norton. Vincent worked as a laborer for Cranesville Block Company for 25 years until he was unable to due to his illness. He enjoyed hunting and playing darts. Vincent's family will remember him as the kindest and sweetest person and that he would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his siblings Donald and his wife Gail Norton, Dianne Mills and her husband Peter. Nieces and nephews; Jessica Tremblay (Paul), Michelle Norton, Katy Jenkins (Matthew), Donald Norton, Patrick Norton, Laura Felter (Ed), Kelly Mills, Christopher Mills and and Rhiannon Norton. His feline companion Precious as well as many grandnieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his life long companion Janice Lifer and a brother George Norton, Jr. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the discretion of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County S.P.C.A., 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston NY 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-j-norton