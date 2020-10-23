1/1
Vincent J. Norton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Vincent J. Norton, 61, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 13, 1958 in Kingston the son of the late George Patrick and Johanna (Enright) Norton. Vincent worked as a laborer for Cranesville Block Company for 25 years until he was unable to due to his illness. He enjoyed hunting and playing darts. Vincent's family will remember him as the kindest and sweetest person and that he would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his siblings Donald and his wife Gail Norton, Dianne Mills and her husband Peter. Nieces and nephews; Jessica Tremblay (Paul), Michelle Norton, Katy Jenkins (Matthew), Donald Norton, Patrick Norton, Laura Felter (Ed), Kelly Mills, Christopher Mills and and Rhiannon Norton. His feline companion Precious as well as many grandnieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his life long companion Janice Lifer and a brother George Norton, Jr. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the discretion of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County S.P.C.A., 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston NY 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-j-norton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved