Vincent “Jim” Legregni KINGSTON- Vincent “Jim” Legregni, 96, of Kingston, N.Y., co-founder with his late wife of Terri’s Deli, a Kingston institution for over 50 years, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1923 in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Calogero and Josephine (Romano) Legregni. Jim was a decorated veteran of World War II serving in North Africa and Italy. He was married to the late Teresa Legregni who passed away in 2011. Jim is survived by his daughter, Teresa Legregni and her husband Dan of Boulder, Colo.; his son, Karl Legregni and his wife Debra Becker of West Hurley, N.Y.; as well as his loving grandsons; Jack Vincent Curtis and James Legregni Curtis. Private arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Vincent can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 13, 2019