Vincent M. Formisano KINGSTON- The family of Vincent M. Formisano share their great sorrow at the loss of our valiant Vinnie who died after a long and painful battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents Sharon Roth of New Paltz and Michael Formisano, Sr., (Nancy) of Summerfield, Fla.; grandfather, Dominick Formisano (Cele) of Summerfield, Fla.; aunt, Cathy Roth (Vicki) of Middlefield, Mass.; brothers, Michael of Concord, Calif., Joseph of Bristol, Conn., Kenneth of New Paltz; and his devoted partner, who was with him every step of the way, Karen Blase, of Kingston. Dearest to his heart he leaves, but will always live in the hearts of, his daughters, Nadia and Maya Formisano. Vinnie worked for nearly 15 years at Iron Mountain in Kingston. He was an avid gamer and Rangers fan, and played a mean bass guitar. He was a life-long admirer of superheroes who we are certain take a knee for him in recognition of his saving his brother’s life by donating life-saving marrow cells and for his undying love and dedication as a magical Dad and beloved family member. As Vinnie was a shy guy, he asked for no viewing hours. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Condolences may be offered at www.jvleahyfh.com. A private family service will be held in the near future. We thank our family, friends, Vinnie’s nurses, Dr. Robert Smith and Dr. Cutugno for their love, care, support, and unfailing encouragement.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 13, 2019