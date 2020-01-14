Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
LAKE KATRINE- Vincent P. "Red" Boughton, Sr., 71, a lifelong area resident died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in the comforting presence of his family.Surviving are his sons, Vincent P. Boughton, Jr., and his wife Linda, and Michael S. Boughton.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Memorial visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Weidy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, N.Y., 13790. Red's full memorial biography can be viewed at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-p-boughton-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 15, 2020
