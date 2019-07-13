|
|
Vincent P. Burns, Jr. KINGSTON- Vincent P. Burns, Jr., 74, of First Avenue, Kingston, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born March 31, 1945 in Victoria, Texas; he was the son of the late Vincent P. and Mildred (Bilyou) Burns, Sr. Vincent served in the U.S. Air Force. He grew up in Port Ewen, lived in Boynton Beach, Fla., and returned to live in Kingston. He was employed as a bus driver for the city of Boynton Beach. Vincent is survived by his daughter, Stacy Burns Partanen and her spouse Joe of Charlotte, N.C.; his sister, Karen Burns Roach and her spouse David of Naples, Fla.; and a loving friend, Rosemary Fischer of Kingston. Four grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Karen L. Burns; his daughter, Lisa Burns; his son, Vincent P. Burns, III; and his sister, Carol Burns Carpino. Memorial services are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com In accordance to Vincent’s wishes and as his final gift, he has donated his body to research and science. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 14, 2019