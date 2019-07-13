Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent P. Burns Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent P. Burns Jr. Obituary
Vincent P. Burns, Jr. KINGSTON- Vincent P. Burns, Jr., 74, of First Avenue, Kingston, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born March 31, 1945 in Victoria, Texas; he was the son of the late Vincent P. and Mildred (Bilyou) Burns, Sr. Vincent served in the U.S. Air Force. He grew up in Port Ewen, lived in Boynton Beach, Fla., and returned to live in Kingston. He was employed as a bus driver for the city of Boynton Beach. Vincent is survived by his daughter, Stacy Burns Partanen and her spouse Joe of Charlotte, N.C.; his sister, Karen Burns Roach and her spouse David of Naples, Fla.; and a loving friend, Rosemary Fischer of Kingston. Four grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Karen L. Burns; his daughter, Lisa Burns; his son, Vincent P. Burns, III; and his sister, Carol Burns Carpino. Memorial services are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com In accordance to Vincent’s wishes and as his final gift, he has donated his body to research and science. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now