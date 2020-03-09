|
KINGSTON- Vincent Peter DeLuca, 90, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus, with his wife of 71 years, B. Jean (Diamond) DeLuca and family by his bedside. He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Joseph R. DeLuca and Irmina (Erma DeCicco). He was the sole proprietor of DeLuca Cleaners and Dryers, which his father started and was in business over 60 years. Vince graduated Kingston High School Class of 1946 and played on Coach Willard Burkes Duso Championship Football Team. That gave him the love for the sport ever since. He was affectionately known as Kingston’s most knowledgeable on KHS Football. It was rare if he missed a game. For many years he presented awards to KHS football teams. Such as the Russ Cunningham Outstanding Lineman Award, which he initiated, and the Outstanding Lineman in the Kingston-Newburgh Football Game. Over the years he was involved in many clubs and organizations. He was appointed Bingo Inspector by former Mayor Shayne Gallo, which he greatly enjoyed. He was a former Alter Boy at St. Coleman’s Church in East Kingston, former member of St. Mary’s Holy Name Society, St. Mary’s CYO Basketball Coach in 1952, Committeeman of St. John St. Liberata Benevolent Society, former member of the Hilltop Hunting Club Albany County. Vince was an elected member of KHS Inaugural Hall of Fame, Class of 2017. Ulster County Italian American Senior Association and Kingston High School Football Booster Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. But his real passion was Alpine Skiing which he continued until he was 84 years old. Vince is survived by his wife, B. Jean (Diamond) DeLuca, whom he met in High School and married on Oct. 16, 1948; two daughters, Sharon DeLuca and Mrs. James (Barbara) Secreto, and a son, Vincent M. DeLuca and his wife, Marienne. Seven grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Vince was predeceased by his youngest daughter Jeanne E. DeLuca Jones. Vince will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral at 11 a.m. on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at St. Mary’s Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Vince with the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KHS Football Scholarship fund, the Jeanne DeLuca Jones cheerleading Scholarship Fund, or the St. Mary’s Capital Improvement Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family of Vince by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-peter-deluca
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2020