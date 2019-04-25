|
Vincent R. Williams LAKE KATRINE- Vincent R. Williams, 89, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine. Surviving is his long time companion, Marilyn Costello; his daughter, Lynnette Goree and her husband Paul; an dhis son, Jay V. Williams and his partner Dean LaDuc. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahy fh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Complete obituary will be published in Saturday’s Edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2019