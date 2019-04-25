Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent R. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent R. Williams Obituary
Vincent R. Williams LAKE KATRINE- Vincent R. Williams, 89, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine. Surviving is his long time companion, Marilyn Costello; his daughter, Lynnette Goree and her husband Paul; an dhis son, Jay V. Williams and his partner Dean LaDuc. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahy fh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Complete obituary will be published in Saturday’s Edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now