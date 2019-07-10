|
|
Vincent S. Sickles, ROSENDALE- Vincent S. Sickles, 92, of Rosendale died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Wingate at Ulster in Highland, N.Y. He was born March 28, 1927 in Kingston, a son of the late Clay and M. Lillian (Purvis) Sickles. Vincent retired from Rondout Valley School District as a foreman of Building and Grounds. Vincent served in World War II in the U.S. Navy - Seaman 1st class. He also played in a Navy Dance band. He was an active member of the United Reformed Church of Rosendale, where he served as a choir director and Sunday school director for many years and also on the consistory. He was a member of the AARP chapter 3975 serving as first vice president and then president. He played in the small band called “Happy Trails” visiting many of the local nursing homes. Surviving are his children, Carol Welch, Vincene Pennacchio and her husband Bob, Vincent G. and his wife Karen, his sibling Edith Anderson. Grandchildren and great -grandchildren also survive. He was predeceased by his wife Marion, daughter Darlene Linda and his siblings Webster, George, Clay Sickles and Werberta Nickerson. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the United Reformed Church, 11 Church St. Bloomington, N.Y. 12411. Rev. Nickolas Miles will officiate. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1219 will be in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the United Reformed Church, PO Box 206, Bloomington, NY 12411. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019