Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Stokes


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Stokes Obituary
Vincent John Stokes KINGSTON-Vincent John Stokes, 93, of Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 26th, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Rifton, N.Y. on August 22nd, 1926, a son of the late Warren and Rachel Stokes. He proudly drove buses for over 40 years. Vincent is survived by his daughters, Penny Stokes of N.C., Vicki Stokes of Kingston, Tancy Whittaker of Kingston, Linda Mirto of N.C., and his niece Thelma Ricketson of Kingston. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson also survive. He is predeceased by his son Stephen Stokes, and daughters, Deborah Shultis, Kimberly Stokes, and Melissa Cook, and all of his brothers and sisters. Rest in peace “Stokesey” The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, N.Y.,www.GVVFH.com, with the care and funeral arrangements for Vincent, which are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now