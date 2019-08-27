|
|
Vincent John Stokes KINGSTON-Vincent John Stokes, 93, of Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 26th, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Rifton, N.Y. on August 22nd, 1926, a son of the late Warren and Rachel Stokes. He proudly drove buses for over 40 years. Vincent is survived by his daughters, Penny Stokes of N.C., Vicki Stokes of Kingston, Tancy Whittaker of Kingston, Linda Mirto of N.C., and his niece Thelma Ricketson of Kingston. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson also survive. He is predeceased by his son Stephen Stokes, and daughters, Deborah Shultis, Kimberly Stokes, and Melissa Cook, and all of his brothers and sisters. Rest in peace “Stokesey” The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, N.Y.,www.GVVFH.com, with the care and funeral arrangements for Vincent, which are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 28, 2019