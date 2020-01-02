|
|
KINGSTON- Vincent Wesley VanDyke, 63, of Colonial Drive, Kingston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center.Born June 27, 1956 in Kingston; he is the son of the late George and Elaine VanDyke.A quiet man, Vincent worked in environmental services for various businesses in the area. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Quien Burgess, Celeste Hasbrouck and her husband Kenneth of Kingston, Lance VanDyke and his wife Jacqueline of Raleigh, N.C., Stephon VanDyke and his wife Marica of Reno, Nev., Lisa Smith of Utah, Kelly Phoenix of Raleigh, Tyrone VanDyke and his wife Regina of Houston, Texas, Chaona and Heather VanDyke of Raleigh, N.C., and Ashilon VanDyke and his wife Pepper of Utah. His daughter, Sylena Cole, and her three children of Schenectady, also survives. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins survive as well.His former wife, Inez Cole-VanDyke, and his brother, Vance VanDyke, predeceased him.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at His Word Revealed Church - Route 28 Kingston on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Home Going Celebration will take place at 12 noon. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-wesley-vandyke
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 3, 2020