SAUGERTIES- Violet Finger, 92, of Old Quarryville Hill Rd. died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. She was born on May 22, 1927 in Quarryville the daughter of the late Frank and Althea Augustine. Vi was employed for over 32 years at the F.L. Russell Corp and a life-long member of the Quarryville Methodist Church for over 79 years. During that time she held numerous positions at the Church including Trustee, Treasurer, and she taught in the Sunday School for 55 years. Beloved by her family, with whom she brought so much joy. Her family is thankful to God for the blessing she was to them and everyone that knew her. Predeceased by her husband, Alson Finger in 1993, survivors include a dear niece, Carol and her husband, Larry Doud of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and many other dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as well as her church family. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor, her public service will be held at a later date to be announced. A family service with interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be posted on Vi’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.