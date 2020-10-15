BLOOMINGTON- Virginia Van Loan, 95, of Bloomington died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. James Rehabilitation and Health Center in St. James, Long Island, N.Y., on her 95th birthday. She was born Oct. 14, 1925 in Manhattan; a daughter of the late John and Helen Holzamer Vitelli. She was a longtime resident of Bloomington. Her husband Francis J. (Frank) Van Loan died April 23, 2007. Virginia had been employed for the Division for Youth in Kingston until her retirement. She was a member of the Rosendale Women's Club and the Church of Christ the King in Stone Ridge, N.Y. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Ciaccio of Smithtown, N.Y., and a son Thomas Matchett of Oakdale, N.Y. Also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at the Accord Rural Cemetery, Towpath Road in Accord, N.Y. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, N.Y. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/virgina-van-loan