Virginia Angelucci WEST HURLEY- Virginia Angelucci, 93, of Brueckner Ln., died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 20, 1925 in Framingham, Mass., to the late Arthur John and Laura Belle Post Crawford. She worked for the FBI, in Washington D.C., where she met her first husband, Albert C. Brueckner, Jr., and had five sons and two daughters in West Hurley. She moved to Fort Lauderdale, where she met the love of her life, Vincent, who helped raise the younger three children. She retired from Broward County Support Enforcement Agency, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and they returned back to West Hurley, where Vincent passed away in 2001. Virginia was an active member and choir member of St. John’s R.C. Church, Woodstock, N.Y., for over 20 years. She had a beautiful voice and was in choirs all her life. Raising seven children, was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kingston Widow’s Club and her career’s kept her very busy. Survivors include her 96 year old brother, Arthur Crawford II, of Michigan; children, Karl (wife Sue), Ralph (wife Tracy deceased), Linda Belle Lussier (husband Gene deceased), Otto (wife Cindy), William, Ramona (deceased), Roy (wife Sandy); and eight grandchildren. Three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, N.Y. The Rev. Thomas P. Kiely, Pastor, St. John’s Catholic Church,Woodstock,will conduct a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared on her Memorial Tribute at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 13, 2019