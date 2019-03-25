|
|
Virginia Beesmer KINGSTON- Virginia Beesmer, 89, formerly of First Avenue, Kingston, died at Golden Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019, with her family by her side. Born Dec. 4, 1929 in Kingston, she is a daughter of the late George and Sadie (Snow) Fisher. Employed as an office manager for Ulster County Department of Social Services until retirement. A member of The Ponckhocke Congregational Church, where she served as a member of the Board, clerk of the church and grant writer. Virginia was a member of The Ulster County Women’s Chorus, a foster grandparent at The Meagher School, Secretary for the local AARP. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with senior citizen travel groups. Surviving are two sons, Walter Beesmer and his wife Carol of Chesapeake, Va., William Beesmer of Kingston; one daughter, Barbara Smith and her husband James of Saugerties; and grandchildren, Jaimee Solomon and her husband Brian, Adam Smith and his wife Tricia, and B. J. Beesmer. Great-grandson, Peter Solomon, nieces and nephews, also survive. Her husband, Walter Beesmer died in 1992; son, Barry died 1979; two brothers, George and Garvin “Red” Fisher, also predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at The Ponckhockie Congregational Church Abruyn Street Kingston, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 26, 2019