SALISBURY, MD.- Virginia Brackett, 92, formerly of Elm St., passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at Lakeside at Mallard Landing.She was born in Saugerties, N.Y., on March 28,1927. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Sadie Williams Loerzel. Virginia resided in Saugerties for 79 years. Her remaining years were spent in Salisbury,Md. She worked for F.L. Russell Corporation for 25 years where she received the employee of the year award for several years.She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Laurence Brackett, and her three brothers, Richard, William, and Joseph Loerzel. Survivors include one son, Raymond Brackett and his wife Barbara of Salisbury, Md.; her granddaughter, Julie Buttermore and her husband Jeff of Richmond, Va.; her grandson, Mark Brackett and his wife Micki of Mardela Springs, Md.;her great-grandchildren, Camille and Joshua Brackett; her dear friend, Marcia Cole of Saugerties; and several nieces and nephews.Her Funeral Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. She was an ardent supporter of many charities including St. Judes, the USO, Coastal Hospice, Best Friends and Puppies Behind Bars. Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O.B. 1733, Salisbury,Md., 21891. Condolences may be shared on her Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-brackett
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 13, 2019