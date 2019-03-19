|
|
Virginia Cashara GLASCO- Virginia Cashara, 91, of Glasco, N.Y., passed away in her sleep, Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons. She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Glasco, the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina Cashara. Virginia worked for IBM for 32 years, retiring in 1987 to care for her mother. She enjoyed her family, hosting large Sunday dinners for many years and providing endless comfort and support to her many nieces and nephews. Virginia also enjoyed traveling and looked forward to summer vacations and cruises where she would visit exciting new destinations. She was a member of Saint Joseph Parish in Glasco, N.Y. Virginia is survived by her sister, Mary (James) Naccarato of Kingston; nephews, Nicholas (Kathy) Roudis of Catskill, James (Ruth) Naccarato of Kingston, Michael (Donna) Cashara of Hanover, Md., Richard (Lauri) Naccarato of Kingston, Thomas (Tammy) Cashara of Saugerties; and nieces, Rosemarie (Del) Smith of Poughkeepsie, Irene Roudis of Kingston, and Patricia (Ron) Compton of Madison Heights, Va. She is also survived by many great nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her siblings, Louis Cashara, Katherine Raucci, Josephine Roudis, Anthony Cashara, and Michael Cashara. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Colman Church, East Kingston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Virginia’s name.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019