TOWN OF ULSTER- It is with saddness and regret that the staff of Ulster Greene ARC must inform you that Virginia “Jeannie” Greene has passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Palmer Center, following a brief illness. Jeannie was surrounded by staff and peers well known to her, and provided comfort during her Hospice Care. Virginia Roberta Greene was born Aug. 6, 1943 in Newburgh, N.Y., to Shirley Lucy Morgan and Charles William Greene. Virginia, who preferred to be called “Jeannie”, lived at Wassaic from February 1959 to October 1976. After this, she lived at the Scardefield residence from 1976-1978. Jeannie then lived with her parents in Kingston, N.Y., until they passed away in 2002. Effort was made to assist Jeannie and her sister remain in their family home, but due to the need for increased staff support and assistance, Jeannie then moved to Palmer Center ICF in April 2007. Jeannie attended Pecora Day Program in the Senior Wing for many years. She enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts, the dollar store, visiting seniors and working on greeting cards, listening to music, gentle exercise, drinking hot coffee or cocoa, and watching TV shows of the 50’s and 60’s. Jeanie loved babies and small animals, often asking staff and peers about their family and pets. Jeannie also enjoyed attending holiday parties and various functions throughout the year, especially those that included dancing. She was known to dance the night away to her favorite golden oldies, and disco music. Jeannie loved stuffed animals, the color purple, and cuddling up in her recliner with a warm blanket to watch Judge Judy, the news or a good movie. Jeannie always had a smile and a kind word for whoever came to see her and say hi. Jeannie enjoyed attending church services held at Palmer through Grace Church Odyssey Program. Jeannie is survived by her younger sister, Joan Greene, who resides at The Arc Mid-Hudson Market Street Residence in Ellenville, N.Y. Jean Cote has been the NYSARC Advocate for Jeannie and her sister for many years. Jeannie visited with Jean and her husband, including their dog at their home for holidays and weekend day visits. Maintaining family contact was important to Jeannie, and Jean Cote helped Jeannie remain in regular contact with her sister Joan, who visited at Jean’s home. Joan remained in regular contact with Jeannie with the assistance of their respective residence's staff. Jeannie will be missed by all those that knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-greene
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 6, 2019