Virginia Lee Burger
KINGSTON-Virginia Lee Burger, 93, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born March 23, 1927 in Kingston, daughter of the late Henry and Rebecca (Benson) Scheffel. Virginia was married to Harold M. Burger, Harold passed away on Dec. 7, 1981. She was a Sewing Machine Operator at the Baltz Pajama Factory and Kingston Knitting Mills for many years. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Kingston. Virginia enjoyed bowling and was in several leagues. She loved crocheting and made the best Whiskey Cake. She is survived by her daughter, Bettyann Clark and her husband Andre of Hurley, N.Y., her son, Robert Burger and his wife Linda of Scarborough, Maine, four grandchildren Justin and Maria Burger, Matthew and Joshua Clark and one great- grandchild Lexy Burger, as well as several nieces and a nephew. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia is predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Tucker and son-in-law Thomas Tucker, her sisters, Elizabeth Fallon and Dorothy Kiff, and her god-daughter Karen Manka. In lieu of formal services at this time please consider a contribution to either ASPCA, Alzheimer’s Foundation or charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. Services will be announced at a later date. A tribute for Virginia can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-lee-burger

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
