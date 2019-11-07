Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia T. Lasher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia T. Lasher Obituary
GERMANTOWN- Virginia T. Lasher, age 90, of Germantown, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, Church Avenue, Viewmonte.Pastor Jacqueline Jefferson will be officiating.Interment to follow at Viewmonte Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Church Avenue, Germantown, N.Y., 12526. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-t-lasher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -