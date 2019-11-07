|
GERMANTOWN- Virginia T. Lasher, age 90, of Germantown, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, Church Avenue, Viewmonte.Pastor Jacqueline Jefferson will be officiating.Interment to follow at Viewmonte Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Church Avenue, Germantown, N.Y., 12526. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-t-lasher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 8, 2019