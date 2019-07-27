Home

Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Virginia Yonta

Virginia “Ginger” Yonta KINGSTON- Virginia “Ginger” Yonta, 71, of Kingston, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Virginia was the daughter of the late William and Virginia Rivera Atkinson. Virginia first worked for the Kingston Telephone company, after which she was employed by Ulster Savings Bank as a receptionist. Virginia loved baseball and lived for her yearly trips to Yankee Stadium with her husband Don. She also had a passion for casinos and shopping which included frequent trips to Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, Mulberry Street and Little Italy. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s – St. Peter’s Church in Kingston where she served as both a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Virginia was a devoted and beloved wife of 48 years of Donald F. Yonta, Sr. She is the mother of Donald F. Yonta of Saugerties, and Robert Yonta and his wife, Sheila, of Lake Worth, Fla., and Dominick Yonta who passed away on Jan. 5, 2019. Three brothers, Jose Atkinson of Monroe, N.Y., William Atkinson of California, Vincent Atkinson, who died previously; a sister, Jeannette DeFranco of Lamontville, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Jamie Yonta, Donald F. Yonta, III, Lisa Staccio, Jennifer Patterson, Robert Yonta, Jr., and Anthony Yonta; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. William Scafidi officiating. Online condolences may be left for the Yonta family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 29, 2019
