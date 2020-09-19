OCALA, FLA.- Vivian F. Brown "Sis", 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28,2020 in Ocala, Fla. She was born in Kingston on Dec. 25, 1931 to the late Joseph V. Fisher and Florence Brazee. She married John C. Brown on June 2, 1951 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston, the love of her life for 63 years, before he passed away in 2017. She graduated from Kingston High School. She worked at the New York Telephone Co. for a short time, but most of her life worked as an Office Manager/ Accountant for several of Kingston’s automotive dealerships, Johnson Ford, DeMicco Motors, and Jerry Martin Pontiac and Moorhead Motors in N. C. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Kingston and Queen of Peace Church in Ocala, Fla. She was involved with the Benedictine Auxiliary at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston where she volunteered for many years. She was involved in the Top of the World’s Garden Club, Red Hat Society, Karaoke Club, Bocce Ball, and Golf Club. She was also a feature writer for the monthly newsletter for the Top of the World community. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She was so full of life and vitality. She loved entertaining and welcoming family and friends into her home. Having had grand dinner parties, playing cards, and different board games. She loved reading and most of all those black and white movies with all her famous actors. She could stand her ground when having a political conversation. She always, no matter the circumstances, had an optimistic approach on life. She was the person who didn’t just live life but truly enjoyed the journey. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Schaller(Jeff) and Cindy White (Jon); her grandchildren, Alyssa Galm(Dylan), Jeffrey Schaller, Kendra Hanson(Jed) and David Salmi; her great-grandchildren, Vivian Galm, Leah Hanson, Ethan Hanson, and Quinn Salmi. Siblings Marylou Stopczynski (Gus) and Robert Fisher (Mary). She is predeceded by Joan Kozlowski (Jack), Joseph Fisher (Kathy), John Fisher (Sharon), and Cathy Keating (Bob). A mass of Christian Burial will be decided at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala., Fla. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vivian-f-brown