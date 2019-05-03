|
Vjekoslav N. Linic SAUGERTIES- Vjekoslav N. Linic or “Jimmy” as most knew him, passed away in his beloved home on Washington Avenue just a few days short of his 79th birthday. He was born on May 12,, 1940 in Belgrade, Serbia to Vjekoslav and Ivka Linic. He and his four siblings lost their father when they were very young. His mother worked day and night to keep them all fed in the last days of World War II and after. He started working odd jobs after school when he was just a child to help his mom support them and he never stopped working until he retired. Although his childhood was very hard, he was always laughing when he told those stories about his mother stretching out the bean soup with extra water and sharing the “good pants” with his two brothers. He kept that attitude the rest of his life. He worked very hard and he took life as it came with a joke on his lips. He left home and then wandered around Europe when he was young until he married Mirjana in Germany. With tiny kids in tow he moved to the U.S. in 1969. He settled down in Saugerties and never left. He worked by day as a Tool and Die Maker for Hercules and DynoNobel and by night in his basement where he had every known tool imaginable. He retired a supervisor of his department and then went full time into fixing up the house that he loved. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mirjana; his three children, James Linic of Greenville, S.C., Gerda Polma of Dallas, Texas, and Marija Waller of Chicago, Ill., and their spouses Geoff and Rich. He had 11 grandchildren, Richy, Nikolas, Sophie, Benjamin, Maxine, Beckett, Ana, Julian, Marlowe, Cameron, and Emmelyn. He also leaves behind two sisters in Serbia, Vjekoslava Zuzek and Brana, and many nieces and nephews scattered around Europe. He lost many people in his life that he loved but the most difficult one was his son, Dragutin, in 1971. His Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Sunday 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday 1 to 2 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 4, 2019