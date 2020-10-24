SHANDAKEN- Wade H. Page, 51, of Broadstreet Hollow Road Shandaken died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Margaretville Hospital. Born March 22, 1969 in Amsterdam, N.Y., he is the son of Wade Page, Sr., and the late Johanna (Whittaker) Page. Wade worked as a housepainter for various contractors including Hapeman Painting. He worked security for Levon Helm. He loved playing and listening to rock music, he was an avid drummer and singer, he enjoyed martial arts and was a black belt in Karate. Wade is survived by his wife, Heather L. Page; his children, Sammy W. Page and Kayla M. Page; his grandchildren, Ezio Plaza and Antonio Godin; his mother and father-in-law, Debra and the late Bruce France; and son-in-law, Kyle Godin. Brothers and sisters also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
All services were held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wade-h-page