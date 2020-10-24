1/1
Wade H. Page
SHANDAKEN- Wade H. Page, 51, of Broadstreet Hollow Road Shandaken died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Margaretville Hospital. Born March 22, 1969 in Amsterdam, N.Y., he is the son of Wade Page, Sr., and the late Johanna (Whittaker) Page. Wade worked as a housepainter for various contractors including Hapeman Painting. He worked security for Levon Helm. He loved playing and listening to rock music, he was an avid drummer and singer, he enjoyed martial arts and was a black belt in Karate. Wade is survived by his wife, Heather L. Page; his children, Sammy W. Page and Kayla M. Page; his grandchildren, Ezio Plaza and Antonio Godin; his mother and father-in-law, Debra and the late Bruce France; and son-in-law, Kyle Godin. Brothers and sisters also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com All services were held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wade-h-page

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
