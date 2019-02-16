|
Walter Bauer, Jr. SAUGERTIES- Walter Bauer, Jr., 72, of Cole Bank Road died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his residence. Born Sept. 25, 1946 in Stamford, Conn.; he was the son of the late Walter and Mary Bauer, Sr. An area resident for many years, he was a dedicated arborist his whole life. He was happiest outside in nature or playing his custom Hummingbird Gibson guitar. Survivors include his sister, Susannah (Steve) Satten, and a brother, Thomas Bauer, both of Saugerties. A niece, Vanessa Satten, and nephew, Travis Satten, also survive. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements were under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Walter’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 17, 2019