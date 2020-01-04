|
WOODSTOCK- Walter Brighton, 90, a long-time Woodstock resident, passed away, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Vienna, Austria, Walter and his parents escaped to England on the eve of World War II and spent the war years in London. They immigrated to the U.S. and Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honored to be chosen the Parade Marshall to lead the Memorial Day celebrations in 2013.Walter worked most of his life in the automotive aftermarket industry until his retirement from Pittsburgh Plate Glass. He and his wife Carole divided their time between New York City and Woodstock until 2007 when they both retired to Woodstock. Walter loved his community - the town, the mountains, and the people. Walter loved music, especially the opera, and he played a mean piano. While serving in the Army he was a competitive ping pong player and later, an avid tennis player. He laughed easily and often and was a skilled joke-teller. An ardent, life-long member of the Democratic Party, Walter was active in local politics and relished a good political debate. Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Carole of 43 years; daughters, Pam (Mirko Cavar) of New York City and Woodstock, and Debbie (David Mannis) of San Diego, Calif.; and grandchildren, Ben, Aaron, and Zach. He cherished life and his family (human and animal), and will be fiercely missed.Funeral Service and Interment for Walter will be held privately. Remembrances may be made to Family of Woodstock, the , or the ASPCA.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Walter with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Walter by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-brighton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 5, 2020