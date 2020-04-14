Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Walter D. Hogan


1941 - 2020
MT MARION- Walter D. Hogan, 78, of Country Club Drive died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center in Highland, N.Y. He was born on May 14, 1941 in Stamford, N.Y.; the son of the late Stanton and Helen Hogan. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy he served during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 34 years as a machinist at Rotron in Woodstock. Walt was a member of the Blue Kats Mens Club, the Plattekill Reformed Church, and the Pen Pals Committee of the Church. Survivors include his wife the former Rosetta Maniscalco; two daughters: Teresa A. Cox of Ulster Park and Lisa M. Miller of Kingston; sister, Karen Feltman of Walton; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates of the Governor of NYS his funeral service will be held privately. A public service will be announced at a later date. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Parkinson’s Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Walter’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-d-hogan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 15, 2020
