SAUGERTIES- Walter F. Ebert, 90, of Burnett Rd. died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Samuel S. Stratton VA Hospital, Albany. Born Nov. 9, 1930 in Jersey City, N.J.; he was the son of the late August and Gertrude Ebert. A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps he served in Korea. An area resident for many years he was a self employed carpenter and belonged to the Ridge Runners Rod and Gun Club. Survivors include his wife, the former Joan Franz; a son, Glenn and his wife Julie Ebert; three grandchildren, Amie Ebert, Amanda Whitaker, and Kyle Ebert; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, William Ebert in 2002. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Interement with military honors will be held in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Walter’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-f-ebert