SAUGERTIES- Walter J. “Poppa” Hackett, 93, of Virginia Ave. died Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by his large, loving family. Born Oct. 6, 1927, in Duluth, Minn. He was the son of the late Maurice and Mildred Hackett. A veteran of World War II he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for over 30 years at IBM, retiring in 1989 as an Information and Product Security Administrator. A village of Saugerties resident since 1964, he previously resided in Marquette, Mich. Throughout Walt’s years in Saugerties he was a Senior Vice Commander of the Saugerties Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5034, a 4th Degree Grand Knight with the Saugerties Knights of Columbus Council #4536, a bowler in the KofC Bowling League and multiple leagues at the Saugerties Bowlers Club, a proud member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, Vice President of the IBM Club, a LeftFooter (square dance club), the coach for some of the Hackett ladies’ SSA softball teams, served as usher and lector at St. Mary’s and St. John the Evangelist, Roman Catholic Churches, a recreational golfer, voracious reader, exceptional woodworker, and a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. Predeceased by his beloved wife, the former M. Isabelle “Izzie” DeRocher, survivors include their children and grandchildren: Fullers: Cathy, Dave, Kellie (Michael), Stacey; Misasis: Paula, Sal “Sam” (Erin), Casey (Sam); the “Hurley” Hacketts: Todd, Maureen, Meaghan (Ron) and Brittany (Tom); the Zahns: Sue, Alana (David) and Bud (Stephanie); the Fishers: Jane and Danny; and the “Raleigh” Hackett's: Tim, Tim and Jenna; plus his great-grandchildren: Camden and Paxton Misasi, Lucas Dressel, and Dominic Miller. He is also survived by his brother William Hackett. Predeceased are two sisters: Ruth Nadeau and Mary Louise Beauchamp. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Walt was always up for a good time. We thought we were going to lose him when he broke his hip in 2017. We laid in some supplies for an Irish farewell. In true Poppa style, he rebounded. So, we threw a big bash for his 90th birthday instead! Walt was never at a loss for just the right words. A sampling of his favorites: “Yello”; To bring fear to the hearts of anyone with their elbows on the table: “You wanna hear the bells ring?”; If you yawned around him, he’d say “Is it the hour or the company”; But if he was tired, he’d say “Let’s go to bed so these people can go home.” One of the nicest things he ever said about his family though, he said to every doctor and nurse we encountered, “I’ve got the best support group in the "country.” His Funeral Procession will form at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow, Roman Catholic Church, 36 Cedar St, Saugerties, where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Facemasks and social distancing as mandated will be observed. Interment with military honors will take place in the Mt. View Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Hospice or the Saugerties Area Council of Churches Food Pantry; P.O. Box 723; Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Make check payable to Saugerties Area Council of Churches, please put "food pantry" on the memo line. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Walt’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
