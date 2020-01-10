|
|
CATSKILL- Walter “Red” Jeune, age 89, of Catskill, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.He was born June 6, 1930 in Catskill; the son of the late Ebenezer and Alfreda (Deyo) Jeune. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1947-1950. Walter was a partner of Post Brothers Auto Parts in Catskill for many years prior to his retirement. He was a private pilot, Charter member of Catskill Yacht Club, and member of Catskill Masonic Lodge.Walter was predeceased by a granddaughter, Tiffany Slutzky; and siblings, Alfred Jeune, Victor Jeune, and Vivian Gilmore.Walter is survived by his wife, Mrs. Bertha (Post) Jeune of Catskill; two daughters, Pamela Jeune Coloton and husband Russell, and Lisa Schlenker and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Rebecca Slutzky, Ryan Coloton and wife Whitney, Taylor Coloton; a brother, Norman Jeune; two sisters, Jane Jeune and Margaret Ann Kisselburg; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may call 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Town of Catskill Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-jeune
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 11, 2020