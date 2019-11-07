Home

1931 - 2019
Walter M. DeBaun Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Walter M. DeBaun, 88, of Tuytenbridge Rd., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital after a brief illness. Born May 2, 1931 in Brooklyn he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth DeBaun. A veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. An area resident since 1966 he formerely resided in Bellmore, Long Island where he was employed as a bus driver. He relocated to Boiceville where he was employed at Rotron in Shokan for 20 years and together with his wife, he owned and operated the Trail Motel in Boiceville for 45 years closing in 2011 after Hurricane Irene caused severe damage to the property. Walt’s family was very important to him and he also loved to travel when they could get away.Survivors include his wife, Barbara, with whom he recently celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary; two sons, Walter of Saugerties and Barry DeBaun of Lake Katrine; two sisters, Margaret Moffett and Dorothy Gillespie, both of Florida; two grandchildren, Alissa (Ian) Norcross and Jarrett (Rebecca) Whitaker. Three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.He was predeceased by his siblings: Betty Carson, John, Joseph, and William DeBaun.His Funeral Service will be held 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received Saturday 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately in the Trinity Cemetery. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Walt’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-m-debaun
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 8, 2019
