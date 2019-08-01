|
Wanda J. Sutton RED HOOK- Wanda J. Sutton, 93, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Donald L. and Elizabeth (Fearn) Miller. She had a brother, Dale W. Miller, who predeceased her. Following her graduation as Valedictorian from Malvern High School in Ohio in 1943, Wanda attended Capitol University in Columbus, Ohio, on a valedictory scholarship. Wanda married Edward S. Sutton on Dec. 28, 1947 in Waynesburg, Ohio. Her husband of 69 years predeceased her on April 27, 2017. She was a longtime parishioner at St. John’s Reformed Church in Red Hook, N.Y. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Pamela D. Olstad and son-in-law Jay R. Olstad of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; a son, Mark E. Sutton and daughter-in-law Kathy B. Sutton of Cross Roads,Texas; a daughter, Beth A. Sutton of Red Hook, N.Y.; two nephews and two nieces; along with extended family and friends. Wanda was an elementary school teacher before she married and a substitute teacher for many years as her children grew up. She was an avid church volunteer — elder, deacon, and Sunday school superintendent. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and homemaking. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. John’s Reformed Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Rev. Eric Titus will officiate. Interment will follow in the family plot at St. John’s Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook. Memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s memory to the St. John’s Reformed Church, 126 Old Post Rd., North Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 4, 2019