RALEIGH, N.C.- Ward James Dunham, Jr., 90, of Raleigh, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Raleigh. He was born Aug. 5, 1929 in Kingston, N.Y.; a son of the late Ward James Dunham, Sr., and Florence Mary (Pelham) Dunham. Ward was predeceased by his two daughters, Caroline Dunham and Susie Dunham Richards. Ward served in the U.S. Army, and retired after many years working for IBM. He was an avid Duke fan, enjoyed trout fishing and spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Dunham; his son, Ward James Dunham, III; and five grandchildren. At this time no services will be held. A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, N.C., 27587. www.brightfunerals.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ward-james-dunham-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020