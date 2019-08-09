|
|
Ward McCormick Stanley RHINEBECK- Ward McCormick Stanley, 85, longtime resident of Rhinebeck, N.Y., and Philadelphia, Pa., died peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2019 after a long struggle with mesothelioma. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda, three daughters, two sons-in-law, and three wonderful grandchildren. A celebration of life for Ward will be held at the Church of the Messiah Parish Hall on Sept. 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., reception to follow after. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y. For full obituary or to send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 11, 2019