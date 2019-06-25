Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Wayne D. Persico Obituary
Wayne D. Persico SAUGERTIES- Wayne D. Persico of Saugerties died Monday, June 24, 2019, at home. Surviving is his daughter, Jessica Armstrong and her husband Michael; his son, Kyle Persico and his wife Cherie; his siblings, Garry and Toni Persico, Lorri Dickerson and her husband William “Bill”, Candy Swimm and her husband Tom, and Kathy Jorgensen. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Inurnment in Mount Marion Cemetery on Sunday. Full obituary to be published when complete.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019
