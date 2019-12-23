Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Raymond Kershaw Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Raymond Kershaw Jr. Obituary
HIGH FALLS- Wayne Raymond Kershaw, Jr., of High Falls, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.He was 49 years old. Wayne was born on July 20, 1970 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of Wayne Kershaw, Sr., and Sharon (Quick) Kinch. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he especially loved rebuilding his cars. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters; his children: Wayne, Brittanie, Kylie, and Dakota; and his grandchildren: Collin, Ali, and Wyatt. Also many cousins and friends.Wayne was predeceased by his beloved sister, Bobbie Jo Porter. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Wayne’s life at the HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. To send a personal condolence to Wayne’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/wayne-raymond-kershaw-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -