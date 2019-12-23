|
|
HIGH FALLS- Wayne Raymond Kershaw, Jr., of High Falls, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.He was 49 years old. Wayne was born on July 20, 1970 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of Wayne Kershaw, Sr., and Sharon (Quick) Kinch. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he especially loved rebuilding his cars. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters; his children: Wayne, Brittanie, Kylie, and Dakota; and his grandchildren: Collin, Ali, and Wyatt. Also many cousins and friends.Wayne was predeceased by his beloved sister, Bobbie Jo Porter. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Wayne’s life at the HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. To send a personal condolence to Wayne’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/wayne-raymond-kershaw-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 24, 2019