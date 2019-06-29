Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Werberta Nickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werberta Nickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werberta Nickerson Obituary
Werberta Nickerson KINGSTON- Werberta Nickerson, 83, of Kingston died Friday evening, June 28, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Surviving are her children, Diane Rice, Donna H. Weishaupt and her husband Richard, Penny J. Schofield and her husband Frank, and Wayne Nickerson and his wife Cindy. Her husband, William J. Nickerson, and son, William E. Nickerson, died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held Saturday at a time to be announced. A complete obituary will be published in this week’s edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now