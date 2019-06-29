|
Werberta Nickerson KINGSTON- Werberta Nickerson, 83, of Kingston died Friday evening, June 28, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Surviving are her children, Diane Rice, Donna H. Weishaupt and her husband Richard, Penny J. Schofield and her husband Frank, and Wayne Nickerson and his wife Cindy. Her husband, William J. Nickerson, and son, William E. Nickerson, died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held Saturday at a time to be announced. A complete obituary will be published in this week’s edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 30, 2019