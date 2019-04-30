|
Wesley O. LeFevre NEW PALTZ- On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Wesley O. LeFevre of New Paltz, N.Y., loving husband and father of eight children, passed away at age of 92. He was born May 15, 1926 in New Paltz, to the late Elton P. and Viola (Teich) LeFevre. He married Mary L. Rogers on June 10, 1947, in Hamilton, N.Y. Wesley graduated from New Paltz High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1944. He served in U.S. Navy and graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduation he worked at the Pepto Bismol factory known as Norwich Pharmacal Company in Norwich, N.Y. He worked for 37 years at IBM as a chemical engineer. For many years he belonged to the New Paltz Rod and Gun Club. He was an active parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in New Paltz. As a youngster he worked at Mohonk Golf Course as a caddy. His passions were his family and being outdoors: from jogging, swimming, hunting, building his own pond to hiking with family at Mohonk. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and amazing smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Wesley was preceded in death by his wife, Mary LeFevre; his sons, Roger and Steven LeFevre; and one sibling, Elton LeFevre. He is survived by two daughters: Elaine (Nick) Hawkins of Conway, S.C., and Ann LeFevre-Wood (Brian) of Clintondale, N.Y.; four sons: Timothy (Darcy) LeFevre of New Paltz, Jeffrey (Eve) LeFevre of Salisbury, Conn., Daniel LeFevre of North Carolina, Alan (Jane) LeFevre, Sr., of New Paltz; one sibling, Herbert LeFevre of Tarrytown, N.Y.; nine grandchildren: Alan C. LeFevre, Jr., Michael LeFevre, Alycia (Jake) Jurkowski, Adam (Emily) LeFevre, Corey LeFevre, Cassandra LeFevre, Austin Wood, McKenna Wood, and Andrew Wood; and many nephews and nieces. Service and Burial of Ashes will be announced on the Copeland Funeral Home website at a later date. Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Wesley by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019