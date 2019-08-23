Home

E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Lanesville Methodist Church Hall
Rt. 214
View Map
Wiliam Harry Neal


1951 - 2019
Wiliam Harry Neal Obituary
William Harry Neal LANESVILLE- William Harry Neal, 68,of Lanesville died on Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence. A life long area resident of the Catskill Mountains, Billy was born May 15, 1951 in Catskill and was the son of the late David C. Neal, Sr., and Gertrude Benjamin Neal. He had retired from Eastern Materials and was a life member of the Lanesville Fire Department. Billy loved horse pulls, hunting, fishing at Pulaski every Columbus Day Weekend, hanging out at the hunting camp and overseeing the maple syruping process every Spring with Dale and Todd. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Leona Rotella Neal; brothers: David, Jr., of Arkansas, Kenneth, of Arizona, Bruce of Haines Falls, Gerald of Shandaken and Dale of Lanesville; and two sisters: Nancy A. Holgate of Shandaken and Elizabeth R. Carr of Phoenicia. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a son and sister, Joan. A Service to Celebrate the life of Billy will be Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Lanesville Methodist Church Hall Rt. 214 at 1 p.m. You may share a special memory on Billy’s Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, Main St. Phoenicia.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019
